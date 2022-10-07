OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – We are learning new details about Oklahoma City’s 61st homicide that happened early Friday morning at an apartment complex.

Bennett Ridge, located near Rockwell Ave. and Wilshire Blvd., is at the center of a homicide investigation for the second time this year.

“I feel like I’ve heard shoots right outside my window,” said tenant Stacee Payne. “So, it’s like the more times I hear it, the more I feel unsafe about it.”

That was Payne in March, reacting to a teen found shot to death in the middle of the complex.

When officers arrived at the complex on March 29, they found Darrian Norris, 16, dead in the middle of the courtyard. He had been shot.

Seven months later, Oklahoma City police responded to a second unrelated homicide on October 7.

“Sadly, one person was found,” said Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “As it turns out, this was a domestic-related shooting.”

Around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, Oklahoma City dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman’s partner saying she had shot someone.

The preliminary investigation revealed the caller was 24-year-old Rana Sievert.

Rana Sievert Oklahoma County Detention Center

“The other half who had called the police remained at the scene,” said Quirk.

Police did not say if a fight led to the victim, Brianne Torres, dying.

However, the police said the suspect and victim were involved in a relationship. Torres was found dead inside one of the units, and it was too late to perform CPR to save her life.

Which led to KFOR’s question: was Torres lying dead for a while before the police were called?

“I just don’t have the information on that, frankly,” said Quirk. “But I do know that it was the other half that called the police.”

Initially, Sievert was booked into jail on a manslaughter complaint. It has since been upgraded to first-degree murder.