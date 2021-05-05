Woman alleges NW Oklahoma City salon caused chemical burn on her scalp

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman alleged Wednesday that a Northwest Oklahoma City salon gave her chemical burns on her scalp after she went in to get her hair done.

It appears to be a salon horror story that ended in a trip to a burn center. It’s important to note that the Lion Salon off Classen Curve did give her a refund in full. She said she has had to wear a hat in the sun due to being left with head pain over the last several days.

“It’s absolutely shocking,” Victoria LoRusso said. “I had small blisters on my head that were forming and the top of my head was actually a different color.”

The Massachusetts woman who moved to Oklahoma about one year ago said she was getting a touch up on her roots for a job interview.

“I left it to her because she’s a professional,” she said. “I was assured by both stylists that it was going to be the color that I wanted.”

According to LoRusso, the color didn’t turn out the first time.

“She said we’re going to use stronger bleach,” she said.

This is when the problems started.

“My head was tingling and I had her turn down the water three different times because I couldn’t take the temperature,” she said.

Photo provided by Victoria LoRusso.

Photo provided by Victoria LoRusso.

LoRusso said the tingling turned to stinging and the top of her head felt like it was on fire.

“I noticed – I had a black shirt on – and I could see all these white particles falling out of my hair and they looked like salt,” she said.

LoRusso claims she went to a doctor, who told her she suffered from a chemical burn. She also said she called to file a complaint with the State Board of Cosmetology and the Better Business Bureau.

A full statement from the salon is as follows:

“Lion Salon has built a reputation of quality service that holds the safety and well-being of our guests in high regard. Unfortunately, at times, we come across guests with unrealistic expectations with their hair. When receiving a chemical service there is a risk of minor irritation, especially a high lift color on the scalp. In the rare instance a guest is unsatisfied, we as a company make every attempt possible to make it right.” LION SALON

The Board of Cosmetology said in these instances the complaint is sent to the executive director. An inspector is assigned to the case if deemed necessary. We are expecting to hear from them Thursday morning.