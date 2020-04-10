Woman and 2-year-old child die after vehicle hit by tractor-trailer in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An unidentified woman and a two-year-old child died from injuries they suffered in a three-vehicle crash in Seminole County on Thursday.

Both the woman and the child died at the scene of the crash on State Highway 39, one mile southeast of Konawa, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

A 2019 Freightliner was heading north on County Road 3520, when at approximately 8:16 a.m., the driver did not yield to a stop sign, entered Highway 39 and crashed into a 2011 Hyundai Sonata and a 2005 Nissan Altima, according to the news release.

The woman driving the Sonata and her two-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene by Mercy EMS paramedics, the news release states.

A 21-year-old woman who was also in the Sonata was flown to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City. She is being treated for multiple injuries, according to the news release.

The 40-year-old driver of the Altima was also flown to OU Medical Center. He is being treated for head injuries.

A 44-year-old male passenger in the Altima was treated at Mercy Hospital in Ada and later released.

The 29-year-old male driver of the Freightliner was treated and released from Mercy Hospital.

Highway Patrol attributed the cause of the crash to the Freightliner driver’s failure to stop at the stop sign, according to the news release.

Neither the driver nor the adult passenger of the Sonata were wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred. The two-year-old child was wearing a child restraint at the time of the crash, the news release states.