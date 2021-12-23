Woman and man die in Oklahoma house fire

SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman and a man died in a house fire in Sulphur on Thursday morning.

Assistant Fire Chief Tracey Laxton of the Sulphur Fire Department confirmed to KFOR that the man and woman died in the fire.

Firefighters were called at 7:37 a.m. to the 1100 block of 9th Street.

The man and woman, who were described as a couple, were trapped in their bedroom as the fire raged. A third resident escaped to get help, but could not get back inside the house because the door was too hot.

The couple died in their bedroom. The third resident was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The fire destroyed the home.

A fire killed two people, injured one person and destroyed this Sulphur home.

The state fire marshal said the preliminary investigation shows the fire may have been caused by an electrical overload in the living room.

He said the three residents were “piggybacking” electrical outlets off each other, and that around 10 electrical outlets were plugged into one another

Authorities are still trying to contact the victims’ next of kin.

No further details were provided.