Woman and man found dead inside Bethany home

A blurred police car in the background behind yellow crime scene tape.

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man and woman were found dead inside a Bethany home on Thursday.

Bethany police were asked to do a welfare check at a home in the area of NW 43rd and Rockwell after the man and woman who live at the home did not show up to work.

Police went to the home and had to break down the door to get inside.

Both the woman and the man were found dead.

Police told News 4 that both had been dead for at least a day.

Authorities were previously called to the residence on Monday regarding a domestic disturbance. That disturbance was only verbal, not physical, police said.

No other details, including the cause of death, were released.

Police expect to release more information on Monday

Stay with News 4 as this story develops.