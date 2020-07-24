Woman and young child die in 3-vehicle collision that also results in infant being seriously injured

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman and a young child were killed and multiple people, including an infant, were badly injured in a three-vehicle collision that occurred in Jefferson County on Thursday.

Charlsie N. Currie, 24, and a five-year-old boy, both from Normagnee, Texas, both died at the scene of the crash on U.S. 81 in Addington, Okla., according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Currie was driving a 2000 Chevy Impala that was also occupied by the five year old, a 19-year-old woman from Duncan, Okla., a 19-year-old male from Duncan, a five-month-old male from Normangee, Texas and a three-year-old male, according to the news release.

A 2015 Dodge Challenger, a 2014 Toyota Camry and a 2007 Peterbilt tractor-trailer were all heading north on U.S. 81.

The Impala was heading south on U.S. 81, according to the news release.

The Challenger, driven by a 46-year-old Pearland, Texas, woman, attempted to pass the Camry and tractor-trailer by entering the southbound lane, and ended up crashing head-on into the Impala. The Camry became involved in the crash as well, the news release states.

The driver of the Challenger is in critical condition at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center.

The driver of the Camry was not injured.

All the occupants of the Impala who survived were injured. The five-month-old is in serious condition with head, arm, internal and external torso and leg injuries. The 19-year-old male is also in serious condition with several injuries. Both the 19-year-old female and three-year-old male were treated and released from a hospital, according to the news release.

A child restraint was not in use for the five-year-old who died. It is unknown if a child restraint was in use for the other two child passengers, the news release states.

Latest Stories