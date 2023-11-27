JONES, Okla. (KFOR) – The Jones Police chief said officers arrested Ehlana Perkins, 27, at a home on Sunday. Perkins faces a long list of charges, including first degree murder, child neglect, and drug possession.

News 4 confirmed the home was off Boston Street, two blocks from the police department. Neighbors KFOR spoke to said Perkins has moved into the home six months earlier. They did not know her well but said a young child often played outside.

Police said the investigation into the case was ongoing and they would be releasing new information Monday afternoon. KFOR is still waiting on updated details into the case.

Perkins was booked into the Oklahoma County jail.