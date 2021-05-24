Woman arrested after alleged robbery, assault of delivery driver

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a woman has been taken into custody after allegedly robbing and assaulting a Door Dash driver in Oklahoma City.

On May 21, officer were called to a store near S.W. 22nd and Pennsylvania Ave. after a woman came into the store asking for help.

According to witnesses, the victim was screaming that “she’s going to kill me” and that she had been robbed.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, who was “disheveled and deeply distraught.”

The victim, who was working as a Door Dash delivery driver, made a delivery to a customer at a hotel near Classen Blvd. and W. Main St.

After making the delivery, the victim says she was approached by Esther Franklin, who asked for a ride.

The victim agreed to give her a ride, but then became worried when Franklin would not give her clear directions.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim tried to get Franklin out of her car but she refused and then got irate and aggressive.

The report states that Franklin made the victim park in a field and “then strip down naked so [Franklin] could perform a cavity search on [the victim] in an attempt to find money and valuables.”

At that point, the victim says Franklin made her drive to an ATM and withdraw money from her credit cards.

During that time, the victim was able to get help from the store clerk. However, the alleged suspect then took off in her car.

Around 7 a.m. on May 21, Oklahoma City officers spotted Franklin driving the victim’s car and pulling into the parking lot of the Plaza Inn.

Esther Franklin

Franklin was arrested on complaints of first-degree robbery and rape by instrumentation.