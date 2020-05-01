Woman arrested after allegedly giving contraband to Oklahoma County inmate

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman has been arrested after she allegedly provided contraband to inmates at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

On April 29, an inmate at the center was found with cigarettes hidden inside a rubber glove.

Officials with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office say investigators were able to determine that an employee of the jail’s food contractor was the one who provided the contraband to the inmate.

Authorities say 43-year-old Samantha Eastep was arrested after she admitted to the crime.

She was arrested on two complaints of bringing contraband into a penal institution.