TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman has been arrested following a violent attack in Tulsa.

Around 9 p.m. on April 4, officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called out to a gas station, near 61st and 169, for a call about an assault.

The victim told Tulsa police that she parked her Amazon delivery truck at the gas pump and went inside the store.

When she was walking back to the truck, she says she was run over by a former covworker.

Investigators say Jemeya Smith was driving her silver sedan when she allegedly hit the victim.

The victim claims that Smith had been harassing and stalking her for months.

Smith was recently arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon.