Woman arrested after allegedly threatening to blow up building over water bill

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman who was upset about her water bill has been taken into custody after she allegedly threatened to blow up a building.

On June 9, officers were called to make a report about a bomb threat at the City of Oklahoma City Water Utilities building.

According to the police report, employees received a phone call from a woman who said that she was upset about the amount on her bill.

Officials say the woman, identified as Tracee Taylor, threatened to come up to the office and “blow it up.”

Employees told investigators that the call only lasted about 30 seconds before she hung up, but she called back. She again threatened to blow up the building before hanging up again, the report states.

Taylor was arrested on a complaint of using a telephone to make a bomb threat.

