Woman arrested after allegedly using machete in murder, Midwest City police say

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman was arrested after she allegedly killed another woman with a machete, Midwest City police say.

Around 10 p.m. Friday evening, 911 received an emergency call from 724 N. Midwest Boulevard and the person on the phone stated, “I want to report a murder.”

When officers arrived, they found Patty Perdue, 45, dead inside a small camper in the backyard of the home. She suffered several sharp instrument wounds.

Police say Anisha Mackey, 29, was also at the scene and came to the home earlier with her infant child.

Witnesses told investigators that Perdue, Mackey and two other people were inside the camper when Mackey allegedly started acting strange and began swinging a large machete at the victim.

Two people escaped the camper when the violence began but reported hearing Perdue yell for help.

Mackey was arrested for murder and transported to the Oklahoma County Jail. Her child was released to a relative.