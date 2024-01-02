EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman is behind bars after taking police on a short, but eventful, chase Tuesday morning in Edmond. Police said she allegedly stole an Edmond Public Schools maintenance truck, slammed into an officer’s car and wouldn’t cooperate.

There are multiple different views of the chase from police-worn and dash cameras in this story. But Emily Ward with the Edmond Police Department said it all started when they got a call of a suspicious woman outside of an Edmond Public Schools maintenance building.

Image courtesy KFOR

“She ultimately got into a car that was heating up and took off in it,” Ward said.

Officers quickly caught up to the woman and tried to get her to stop.

“Light traffic, she just blew the light,” an officer can be heard saying in the body camera video.

However, she wouldn’t stop and ran at least one red light.

Eventually, she ended up in front of a home off Kelly Avenue and 2nd Street in Edmond. It didn’t end there, though. The body camera video shows the woman flooring it and ramming the truck into one of the officers vehicles.

She got out after that as officers gave her verbal commands to get on her stomach on the ground. After she didn’t and appeared to expose herself, officers deployed their tasers.

Even that wasn’t enough to stop her as she ran away. Officers still caught up to her, handcuffed her, sent her to the hospital for medical clearance and eventually took her into custody. Ward said the woman will face multiple charges, including felony eluding and assault and battery on a police officer.

“She appeared to be under the influence of something or having some sort of mental health situation,” Ward said.

Ward said they are still working to positively identify the woman at this time.