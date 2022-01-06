Woman arrested after leading police on chase, crashing into pond

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Mustang say a woman was arrested after leading them on a chase following a man’s arrest.

Mustang police say it all started around 9:49 p.m. on Wednesday when officers responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of Thoroughbred Way.

Authorities arrested a man on a drug complaint, which made a woman upset.

At that point, officials say she got into her car and led police on a brief pursuit. During the chase, officers say she hit two patrol cars and drove through a surrounding property, including multiple fences.

Eventually, she drove her car into a pond.

Officials arrested her on multiple charges.

