MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 3-month-old baby is safe following a police chase through the metro.

Officials say it all started in Midwest City when a woman, driving with her baby in the car, slammed into another vehicle.

The driver led officers on a chase before stopping in Bethany, where she was taken into custody.

The baby was checked out by paramedics but is expected to be OK.