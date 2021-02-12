Woman arrested after leading troopers on chase, calling 911 to say OHP had kidnapped her

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say a woman is in custody after she called 911 to say that she had been kidnapped by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Investigators say the woman passed an OHP trooper going 100 miles per hour. When the trooper tried to pull her vehicle over, they say she refused to stop.

Officials say the chase finally came to an end when they used a tactical maneuver on her vehicle.

After she was placed in the back of a patrol car, the woman was able to get a hold of a phone and call 911.

She told dispatchers that she was being held against her will by troopers.

The woman was arrested on a complaint of driving under the influence.