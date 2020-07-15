Woman arrested after more than 1 lb. of heroin found during traffic stop in Tulsa County

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman was arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of more than one pound of heroin, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office says.

On July 11, deputies stopped Ana Gabriela Lopez Castillo for a traffic violation near 19100 Eastbound Highway 412.

The sheriff’s office says Castillo was arrested when they discovered she didn’t have a valid driver’s license.

When deputies searched the car, they found over one pound of heroin along with digital scales and $800 in cash.

She now faces additional charges of aggravated trafficking of heroin.

