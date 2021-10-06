Woman arrested after remains found during arson investigation in Oklahoma County, teen son wanted in connection

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – An arrest has been made in an investigation into an arson in Harrah, in which human remains were found, but the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a second suspect, a teenager they consider armed and dangerous.

Sheriff’s Office investigators are searching for the second suspect, 17-year-old Robert Stockton Jr.

Stockton’s mother, Maryann Cannon, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.

The scene of the alleged arson.

Sheriff’s office investigators say a suspicious arson led to the discovery of the remains in the 21600 block of East Reno Avenue.

“Right now, We are looking for one suspect. We just captured one suspect,” said Aaron Brilbeck, spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Stockton Jr.

Stockton, pictured on the left, is wanted in connection to the alleged arson and homicide investigation.

“We want to stress that we believe Mr. Stockton is armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him,” Brilbeck said.

The home on Reno Avenue is now at the center of the case.

Human remains were found Wednesday morning.

Investigators say it’s unclear how the victim died because the body was badly burned.

“Any time there’s a burn to that degree it’s difficult to tell what those remains might be,” Brilbeck said.

Deputies made the discovery after they were tipped off about the arson Tuesday evening.

The fire happened in early September, according to the Harrah Fire Department.

“The body was pretty badly burned to my understanding. The Medical Examiner’s Office we have here is pretty top notch, and if there’s a way to find the cause of death they will find a cause of death” Brilbeck said.

Stockton may be driving a 2004 Black Nissan Frontier. He is considered armed and dangerous.