CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say an Oklahoma woman has been arrested after suspicious mail was intercepted at the Cleveland County Detention Center.

On Jan. 16, agents with the District 21 Drug and Violent Crime Task Force learned about suspicious mail that was intercepted at the detention center.

Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation tested the mail and determined that it contained methamphetamine.

Detectives determined that 43-year-old Misty Moore was responsible for attempting to bring illegal drugs inside the detention center.

On March 21, Moore was arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit a felony, introducing contraband into a jail, and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.