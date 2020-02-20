Woman arrested at conclusion of wild, cross-county chase

A woman is in custody after leading authorities on a lengthy, wild pursuit that ended in a crash.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman is in custody after leading authorities on a lengthy, wild pursuit that began in Oklahoma City and ended in a crash in Logan County.

It started near NW 122nd and Western at around 5 p.m. Wednesday night when Oklahoma City Police Department officers were trying to pull a woman over for a traffic violation.

When the driver wouldn’t pull over, a pursuit began.

Once the pursuit reached the area of I-35 and Waterloo, Edmond PD and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office were alerted.

The woman spun out on a dirt road, ramming into a Logan County deputy vehicle near Forest Hills Road and Broadway.

She is now facing felony eluding charges and an assault charge for ramming the deputy.

She will be booked into the Logan County Jail. News 4 is still waiting to learn her name.