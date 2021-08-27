Woman arrested following deadly shooting in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say they have arrested one woman following a deadly shooting in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting in the 3000 block of Cashion Pl.

When officers arrived, they found 37-year-old Germont Mason dead inside a home. Investigators say he appeared to have been shot to death.

Authorities say that 37-year-old Sarah Jackson and Mason were having an argument when Jackson allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Mason to death.

Sarah Jackson

Jackson was later booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on one count of first-degree murder.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.