Woman arrested for deadly shooting at apartment complex

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a woman has been arrested after a deadly shooting at a Midwest City apartment complex.

On Nov. 10, officers with the Midwest City Police Department were called to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Midwest Blvd.

Investigators learned that a man, identified as 69-year-old Leon Hamilton, had been shot to death.

Witnesses told police they heard gunshots inside one of the units following an argument.

Now, officials say they have made an arrest in the case.

Police arrested Oletah Anglin on a complaint of first-degree murder.

