Woman arrested for deadly shooting in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials in Oklahoma City say a woman has been arrested following a deadly shooting.

Around 9:45 a.m. on Friday, officers were called to the 2100 block of S.W. 67th St. following a report of a shooting.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the body of 43-year-old Vanita Gates.

Investigators say that Gates was having a verbal argument with 36-year-old Patricia Onyekwere prior to the shooting.

Onyekwere was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on one complaint of murder.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.