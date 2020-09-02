Woman arrested for indecent exposure in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say an Oklahoma City woman was taken into custody after she allegedly exposed herself to neighbors multiple times.

On Sept. 1, officers were called to an apartment complex in northeast Oklahoma City regarding an indecent exposure case.

When officers arrived, they spotted 29-year-old Latiqua Hanson through an open window.

According to the arrest affidavit, Hanson’s breasts were exposed and she was throwing things out of the window.

Witnesses told police that Hanson “had been running in and out of the apartment naked throughout the day.”

While officers were at the complex, Hanson came out of the apartment with only a t-shirt on.

Latiqua Hanson

Hanson was arrested on an indecent exposure complaint.

