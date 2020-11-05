Woman arrested for murder at Bricktown hotel

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred inside a hotel in Bricktown.

Shortly before 4 a.m. on Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting at the Hilton Garden Inn in Bricktown.

“We were in our room and the police were banging on the door,” said one guest who wanted to remain anonymous. “And we’ve got to be here for more days and so the continuing safety is a concern.”

Police confirmed to KFOR that there was a shooting at the hotel and that one suspect is in custody.

“The female who was involved in the shooting, the suspect, she was taken into custody a very short time later. She remained at the scene. She was interviewed by investigators, booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of murder in the first-degree,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Investigators say that when they arrived at the hotel, there was a deceased victim in the hallway on the eighth floor.

Officials say the victim appeared to have been shot to death in what is believed to be a domestic altercation.

“At this time, it appears that it was a domestic related killing so that’s something that investigators are looking into, looking into the past between these two,” said MSgt. Knight.

Authorities arrested 21-year-old Tyesha Long on a complaint of first-degree murder.

“I’m so sorry that this happened, we’re thinking about them,” said one guest. “That’s awful, that’s just awful.”

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

