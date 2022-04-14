OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say a 25-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a man.

Around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police were called to St. Anthony Hospital after a stabbing victim arrived at the emergency room.

The victim, 23-year-old Roger Gwinn, had been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. However, he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Investigators learned that Gwinn had been involved in a domestic dispute with 25-year-old Tacoya Russell at their home in the 6000 block of N.W. 19th St.

During the dispute, officials allege that Russell stabbed Gwinn.

Russell was taken into custody at the hospital and was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a complaint of first-degree murder.