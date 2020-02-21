Woman arrested in connection to arson at Oklahoma library

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tulsa say they have arrested a woman in connection to a fire at a local library.

Authorities say they were investigating an arson at the Central Library on Thursday when officers spotted a woman who matched the description of the suspect.

Investigators say Sara Bess told police that she is “a pyro” and came to Tulsa a few months ago from Okmulgee. She said she was previously arrested for making a bomb threat in Okmulgee.

After an interview, Bess was arrested on a complaint of first-degree arson.

Share this story

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter