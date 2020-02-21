Woman arrested in connection to arson at Oklahoma library

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tulsa say they have arrested a woman in connection to a fire at a local library.

Authorities say they were investigating an arson at the Central Library on Thursday when officers spotted a woman who matched the description of the suspect.

Investigators say Sara Bess told police that she is “a pyro” and came to Tulsa a few months ago from Okmulgee. She said she was previously arrested for making a bomb threat in Okmulgee.

After an interview, Bess was arrested on a complaint of first-degree arson.