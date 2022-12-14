OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say they have made an arrest following a deadly shooting in November.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Nov. 13, Oklahoma City police were called to an area near N.W. Expressway and Rockwell Ave. after gunshots were heard in the area.

Investigators say people at a nearby apartment complex discovered 34-year-old Dillard Tornes suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Tornes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now, an arrest has been made in the case.

Officials arrested Akevia Davis on a complaint of first-degree murder.