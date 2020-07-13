Oklahoma City police investigating man’s murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating after a man was shot and killed over the weekend.

On Sunday, just after 5:15 p.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon near N.W. 122nd and May.

When they arrived on scene, they found 30-year-old Jason Harmon had been shot.

He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police say some type of altercation occurred between Harmon and two other people in which he was shot.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

