Woman arrested in connection to shooting of 2 people, killing of 1 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One woman is now facing charges in connection to the shooting of two people, resulting in the death of one of them.

Oklahoma City police arrested 40-year-old Odori Johnson in connection to the shooting near Southwest 60th and Douglas.

Police say on September 27, a suspect showed up at an apartment complex and became involved in an argument.

Odori Johnson

According to a police report, multiple shots were fired, hitting a man and woman.

The man died and the woman suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Police are not identifying those victims at this time.

Johnson was arrested on Oct. 19 at an apartment complex a few blocks away.

She faces charges including first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after felony conviction.