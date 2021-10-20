Woman arrested in connection to shooting of 2 people, killing of 1 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One woman is now facing charges in connection to the shooting of two people, resulting in the death of one of them.  

Oklahoma City police arrested 40-year-old Odori Johnson in connection to the shooting near Southwest 60th and Douglas.  

Police say on September 27, a suspect showed up at an apartment complex and became involved in an argument. 

Photo goes with story
Odori Johnson

According to a police report, multiple shots were fired, hitting a man and woman. 

The man died and the woman suffered non life-threatening injuries. 

Police are not identifying those victims at this time. 

Johnson was arrested on Oct. 19 at an apartment complex a few blocks away. 

She faces charges including first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after felony conviction. 

