OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — An Oklahoma City woman spent Christmas in the hospital after getting attacked by five dogs in her neighborhood. Hilario Reyes’s wife was going on a walk last Friday. When she didn’t come home that night, worry set in.

“Sunday I called the police, I said my wife’s missing, you know. The officer calls me back and says, well, she was transported to the hospital for dog bites. I said, what? What?,” said Hilario Reyes, whose wife attacked by dogs.

Reyes said his wife was attacked by three pitbulls and two smaller dogs around the corner from their house in the neighborhood.

She struggled to fight them off, until neighbors ran up to help.

“Two people came with a pole and they hit the dogs. Then one of the dogs turned on one of the guys and I don’t know after that,” said Reyes.

Reyes went to look at the scene and only found his wife’s shoe lying on the ground.

“We tried calling her on that Friday night and Saturday, but no answer or anything like that. Then it shut off and I spoke with her. She said her phone got broken, messed up.

A Christmas spent in the hospital.

“They tried to grab for the jugular and they bit her right here and tore one of her arteries and her arm. So she was bleeding out. She has two wounds right here, right here and nerve damage,” said Reyes.

The family reunited on Christmas Day.

“You know, she’s lucky. Even the officer asked, you know, just how did you survive that, you know, grace of God, I guess. I was glad that she was alive, you know, and just…she was in one piece, you know,” said Reyes.

Reyes said he’s called about dogs in the neighborhood before and is worried that someone else could get attacked soon again.

“It’s just we live in a lower class neighborhood. Seems like they don’t really care about us,” said Reyes.

“I think as a neighborhood in general, they’re frustrated that animal control is not coming out to help take care of this problem because next time it could be a child,” said Noble McIntyre, a lawyer.

News 4 reached out to animal welfare on Tuesday to ask if they’ve heard complaints from the neighborhood or know anything about this dog attack.

We were told they were out of the office, but would look into it on Wednesday morning.