LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman, a baby and a toddler died in a vehicle crash in LeFlore County that also left a man with multiple severe injuries.

Courtney Upton, 28, of Wister, Okla., a nine-month-old girl and a three-year-old girl all died in a crash that occurred Wednesday at the intersection of U.S. 271 and Cut Off Road, around three miles north of Talihina, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

A 32-year-old man who was also inside the vehicle was flown by medical helicopter to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa. He suffered head and internal injuries, OHP officials said.

All four were traveling in a 2002 Chevy Tahoe. Officials are still working to determine who was driving the Tahoe.

OHP did no provide information on how the crash occurred.