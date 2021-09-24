Woman charged after Oklahoma robbery victim shoots, kills suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Court documents show a woman has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting outside a movie theatre in downtown Oklahoma City.

Around 10 p.m. on Aug. 23, a couple was walking in the west parking lot of Harkins Theater in Bricktown when a stranger came up behind them.

According to the police report, 22-year-old Travis Prince, who was armed with a gun, began demanding property from the couple.

At that point, the victim pulled out his gun, shooting and killing Prince. Prince’s 15-year-old accomplice fled the scene.

Earlier this month, an arrest warrant was issued for that 15-year-old accomplice.

Now, authorities say a woman has been charged in the deadly shooting.

Court documents show that 39-year-old Heather Suzanne Said was charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

During an interview with detectives, Said said that she knows Prince and the 15-year-old suspect, adding that they were together most of the evening.

Said also stated that the gun used in the attempted robbery was her personal firearm.

“Said advised Prince, [the 15-year-old], and she, had discussed robbing someone earlier in the evening, while driving around. Said stated they decided to drive to the Bricktown area,” the affidavit states.