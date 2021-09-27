Woman charged in deadly Bricktown shooting now in custody

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman who was charged in connection with a deadly shooting outside a movie theatre in downtown Oklahoma City is now in police custody.

Around 10 p.m. on Aug. 23, a couple was walking in the west parking lot of Harkins Theater in Bricktown when a stranger came up behind them.

According to the police report, 22-year-old Travis Prince, who was armed with a gun, began demanding property from the couple.

At that point, the victim pulled out his gun, shooting and killing Prince. Prince’s 15-year-old accomplice fled the scene.

Earlier this month, an arrest warrant was issued for that 15-year-old accomplice.

Court documents show that 39-year-old Heather Suzanne Said was charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

During an interview with detectives, Said said that she knows Prince and the 15-year-old suspect, adding that they were together most of the evening.

Said also stated that the gun used in the attempted robbery was her personal firearm.

“Said advised Prince, [the 15-year-old], and she, had discussed robbing someone earlier in the evening, while driving around. Said stated they decided to drive to the Bricktown area,” the affidavit states.

According to police documents, Said was arrested on Sept. 24 and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on complaints of first-degree murder, and robbery with a firearm.

Her bond has been set at $50,000.