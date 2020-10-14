Woman charged in toddler’s death dies after collapsing at Oklahoma jail

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after an inmate collapsed inside the Canadian County Jail.

Canadian County Sheriff Chris West says Lesley Hendrix collapsed while taking a shower on Sunday evening in the jail.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Hendrix was in jail on a charge of first-degree murder in connection to a toddler she was babysitting.

In November of 2015, authorities say a 23-month-old girl was rushed to a hospital with bleeding on her brain. Sadly, she died from her injuries.

Hendrix told investigators that she put the child down to sleep but couldn’t wake her up.

Although it had been five years since the child’s death, Hendrix’s case had not gone to trial.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office is now investigating Hendrix’s cause of death.

LATEST STORIES: