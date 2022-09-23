CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say two people are dead, including a young child, following a crash in Choctaw County.

Around 3 p.m. on Sept. 22, emergency crews were called to a crash along U.S.- 271 in the town of Grant.

Investigators say a 2020 Chevy was heading eastbound on County Rd. 2120 when the driver failed to yield from a stop sign.

Officials say the Chevy pulled out in front of a semi-truck and was hit.

The driver of the Chevy, 33-year-old Rekia Johnson, and a 4-year-old girl in the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another 4-year-old child survived the crash and was rushed to the hospital with various injuries.