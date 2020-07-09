Live Now
Woman chucks boxes of shoes at Oklahoma City store worker after being asked to wear face mask

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman had an outburst and threw shoe boxes at a metro store employee after she was asked to wear a face mask in the store.

KFOR was provided video of the outburst that occurred at the Sketchers store at Pennsylvania and Memorial in Oklahoma City.

The infuriated shopper is seen in the video heaving two shoe boxes at the employee then storming out of the store.

However, the woman left her wallet behind in the store.

Employees say that they have turned the wallet over to police and pressed charges against the woman.

