Woman convicted of Norman man’s murder

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Jurors convicted an Oklahoma woman of first-degree murder related to a deadly shooting in Norman.

On Feb. 12, 2020, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Creekside Drive in Norman.

When police arrived at the scene, they found 20-year-old Walker Daniel Pitchlynn suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Pitchlynn was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. However, he died from his injuries the next day.

Authorities arrested Ivan Lawrence Myers and Chloe Moseley near the scene of the shooting.

Moseley and Myers were both charged with first-degree murder.

This week, a jury found Moseley guilty of first-degree murder and suggested life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Moseley will be formally sentenced on Jan. 7.

In July, Myers pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.