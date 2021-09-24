Woman convicted of Norman man’s murder

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Jurors convicted an Oklahoma woman of first-degree murder related to a deadly shooting in Norman.

On Feb. 12, 2020, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting in the 1300 block of Creekside Drive in Norman.

When police arrived at the scene, they found 20-year-old Walker Daniel Pitchlynn suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Pitchlynn was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. However, he died from his injuries the next day.

Authorities arrested Ivan Lawrence Myers and Chloe Moseley near the scene of the shooting.

Moseley and Myers were both charged with first-degree murder.

This week, a jury found Moseley guilty of first-degree murder and suggested life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Moseley will be formally sentenced on Jan. 7.

In July, Myers pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More U.S & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter