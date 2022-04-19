UPDATE: The woman who was struck in a hit and run has died. The child who was also struck was injured but survived.
They were struck in the 300 block of SE 66th shortly before 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Oklahoma City police do not have information on the suspect’s vehicle.
Original Story
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman is in critical condition and a young child is injured after being struck in a hit and run in Oklahoma City Tuesday night.
The woman and child were hit in the 300 block of SE 66th Street at around 9:15 p.m. Both were taken to a hospital.
An Oklahoma City Police Department official told KFOR the woman was pushing the child in a shopping cart when they were struck by a vehicle.
The woman is “extremely critical,” the official said.
The child also suffered injuries, but is not critical, the official said.
A description of the hit-and-run suspect’s vehicle has not been obtained.
Investigators are at the scene.
This is a developing situation.