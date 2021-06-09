Woman critically injured, horse killed in Oklahoma crash

SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle while riding a horse in Oklahoma County.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to an accident near N.E. 63rd and Spencer.

When emergency crews arrived on the scene, they found a woman in the road with severe injuries and a dead horse 50 yards away.

Investigators say the woman was riding the horse in the roadway when she was hit by a vehicle.

Officials tell KFOR that the driver of the car was arrested on a complaint of driving under suspension.

The woman was last listed in critical condition.