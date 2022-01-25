Woman critically injured in house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a woman was critically injured during a house fire on Monday morning.

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Monday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to the 3300 block of S.E. 89th St. to investigate reports of smoke in the area.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they saw smoke coming from the roof and through a front window of a mobile home.

As some crews began fighting the flames, others searched inside the home for any victims. During their search, they found one adult female in the kitchen area of the home.

They pulled her to safety, and she was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The damage to the home is estimated to be around $13,000.