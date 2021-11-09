Woman dead after house fire in Oklahoma City Friday morning

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) —Fire crews were on the scene of a fatal house fire in Oklahoma City on Tuesday morning.

We’re told a woman lived in the home by herself and was pulled from a window, but she was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

“When we got here on scene, there was heavy fire coming through the roof, the roof had already collapsed in on itself, so we started an exterior defensive fire,” said Cathy Hayes, OKC Fire Battalion Chief.

Oklahoma City police and fire crews are investigating a fatal house fire near N.W. 34th and Sara Road.

Fire crews say the calls came in around 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

But a neighbor told KFOR off-camera he heard something outside that woke him up around 3 a.m. When we went outside, he saw part of the home already in flames.

That same neighbor telling us he saw another person banging on the back door of the house, trying to help anyone who may be trapped.

Inside the home, fire crews found a woman in a secondary bathroom.

“The initial crews found one patient that they pulled from one of the windows. Fire medics and other medics worked to take care of the patient on scene,” Hayes said.

“With the smoke alarms going off that’s a possibility that someone could have been, she could have been tyring to make an escape. We don’t know that. But that’s really a lesson to be learned here that even if you have a working smoke alarm, and you have that early notification. Even in your own home you could become completely confused and turned around, you can’t see well. Your eyes are starting to burn,” said Benny Fulkerson, OKC Fire Battalion Chief.

She later died at the hospital.

The flames was so hot it cracked the windows next door.

Another neighbor who didn’t want to go on camera tells KFOR the woman lived alone, often doing arts and crafts in her garage.

The fire is being investigated by the crime scene unit. But Fulkerson tells us that’s normal.

“Anytime there’s a fire or a fatality in a fire such as this, we always do a joint investigation between Oklahoma City Fire Department investigators and Oklahoma City Police Department Homicide Unit,” Fulkerson said.

At this time, no word on what caused the blaze.