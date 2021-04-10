Woman dead, man in critical condition after shooting in Oklahoma City; suspect on the loose

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was killed during an overnight shooting in Oklahoma City that also left a man in critical condition, and police are still searching for the suspect.
Oklahoma City Police Department officers were called to the 5100 block of Classen Circle at around 1 a.m. Saturday regarding a shooting.
A woman who was shot died at the scene. A man who was also shot was taken to a hospital and is believed to be in critical condition.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man possibly driving a white pickup.
No further details were provided.
If you have any information on the suspect, please call Oklahoma City police at (405) 297-1000.