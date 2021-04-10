Woman dead, man in critical condition after shooting in Oklahoma City; suspect on the loose

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo goes with story

Oklahoma City police at the scene of a shooting that left a woman dead and a man in critical condition.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was killed during an overnight shooting in Oklahoma City that also left a man in critical condition, and police are still searching for the suspect.

Oklahoma City Police Department officers were called to the 5100 block of Classen Circle at around 1 a.m. Saturday regarding a shooting.

Photo goes with story
Oklahoma City police at the scene of a shooting that left a woman dead and a man in critical condition.

A woman who was shot died at the scene. A man who was also shot was taken to a hospital and is believed to be in critical condition.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man possibly driving a white pickup.

Photo goes with story
Oklahoma City police at the scene of the fatal shooting.

No further details were provided.

If you have any information on the suspect, please call Oklahoma City police at (405) 297-1000.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report