Woman dead, man in critical condition after shooting in Oklahoma City; suspect on the loose

Oklahoma City police at the scene of a shooting that left a woman dead and a man in critical condition.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman was killed during an overnight shooting in Oklahoma City that also left a man in critical condition, and police are still searching for the suspect.

Oklahoma City Police Department officers were called to the 5100 block of Classen Circle at around 1 a.m. Saturday regarding a shooting.

A woman who was shot died at the scene. A man who was also shot was taken to a hospital and is believed to be in critical condition.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man possibly driving a white pickup.

No further details were provided.

If you have any information on the suspect, please call Oklahoma City police at (405) 297-1000.