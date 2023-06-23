OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman died earlier this week from injuries she got in a shooting back in late March.

MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said they are now amending the complaints to include a murder complaint against the suspect.

“Very sad story,” Knight said. “As it turns out, she was unable to recover from her wounds.”

What was a non-deadly shooting three months ago is now a homicide.

Knight said 60-year-old Teresa Doreen Zigray died earlier this week after being allegedly shot by 58-year-old Terry Lane on March 26 at a home near SW 26th Street and Western Avenue.

“She languished for several months before finally passing away,” Knight said.

There were two shooting victims when police got to the home at the time.

“One of them was a male,” Knight said. “He had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The other was a female and unfortunately, her wounds were much more serious.”

The other victim is 49-year-old Jeremy Ellis.

An investigation found that Lane, Zigray, and Ellis were all inside the home when Zigray and Lane started to argue. At some point during the argument, Knight said Lane pulled a gun and shot both Zigray and Ellis.

“It appears that the shooter and the female victim had been in a romantic relationship at some point,” Knight said.

After the incident, Knight said Lane tried to leave the scene. However, he was caught and taken into custody shortly after police got there.

“His charges will be amended to reflect a murder complaint,” Knight said.

Terry Lane was already in jail after being arrested in March