Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Pottawatomie County

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a woman was killed in an accident in Pottawatomie County.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Jan. 9, troopers were called to an accident on Brangus Rd., near I-40, just east of Shawnee.

According to the troopers’ accident report, a 2008 Chevy Impala was driving northbound on Brangus Rd. when it hit 30-year-old Skye Leann Jim, who was lying in the raod.

Jim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

Investigators say the crash is still under investigation.