Woman dies after suspect leads police on chase, suspect killed after running onto interstate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A suspect was hit and killed after running onto the interstate during a police chase. Another woman was also killed after her car was hit during the chase.

It all started with a pickup stolen in Norman.

Moore Police were called at 10:48 a.m. Friday to the South 1900 block of Interstate 35 North after someone said he was following his stolen vehicle.

“Pulled up behind him and sure enough it was his truck,” Tony McKaig, the father of the man whose pickup was stolen, said.

Police tried to pull the suspect over, but suspect led police on a chase.

The suspect exited I-35, went north on East Service Road and caused a four-vehicle collision in the intersection at SE 59th Street.

Gas station owner Jay Hachim watched the chase fly by his gas station.

“The black truck was just…70 miles an hour…just going through this service road,” Hachim said.

“I just saw all the commotion and smoke,” McKaig said.

A 69-year-old woman was killed in the crash. Two others were taken to area hospitals for injuries.

After the crash, the suspect got out of the truck and ran from officers on foot. He attempted to run across I-35 and was struck by a vehicle heading north.

“They did everything they could to get him to stop,” McKaig said.

Officers used lifesaving procedures on the suspect, but he died at the scene.

“Pure stupidity I believe of people who do this kind of thing. Could’ve stopped, surrendered, can’t get away from the law,” Hachim said.

“You kind of feel partially responsible for it although we had nothing to do with it. It’s just sad,” McKaig said.

The Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Team is still investigating the crash.

