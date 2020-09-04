Woman dies following crash caused by now-deceased police chase suspect

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman has died after the vehicle she was in was struck by a police chase suspect who also died following the chase.

The 69-year-old woman died at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center, according to a Moore Police Department news release.

The woman, who has not been identified, was part of a four-vehicle collision that was caused by a yet-to-be-identified suspect who Moore police were chasing.

Moore police were called at 10:48 a.m. Friday to the South 1900 block of Interstate 35 North regarding a community member who was following a person driving his stolen vehicle. The resident previously reported the vehicle stolen to the Norman Police Department.

“The owner noticed his vehicle while he was driving around and called 911,” the news release states.

A Moore police officer caught up to the stolen vehicle and tried to pull the suspect over. However, the suspect refused to stop and chase ensued, according to the news release.

The suspect exited I-35, went north on East Service Road and caused a four-vehicle collision in the intersection at SE 59th Street, the news release states.

The suspect then exited the vehicle and ran from officers on foot. The suspect attempted to run across I-35 and was struck by a vehicle heading north.

Officers used lifesaving procedures on the suspect, but he died at the scene.

Three occupants of the vehicles struck by the suspect, including the 69-year-old woman, were taken to metro-area hospitals. The 69-year-old was pronounced dead at OU Medical Center. The other two vehicle occupants are receiving treatment for injuries, according to the news release.

The Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Team is still investigating the crash.

