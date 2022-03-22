GROVE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say an Oklahoma woman has died from injuries she sustained in a crash in Delaware County.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on March 19, emergency crews were called to a multi-vehicle wreck along U.S. 59, near Grove.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a 2020 Land Rover Discovery was heading southbound on U.S. 59 when the driver tried to pass a 2018 Ford Explorer.

Officials say the Land Rover then hit the Ford Explorer, which sent the Ford into the northbound lane of the highway.

At that point, a 2018 Chevy Equinox hit the Ford Explorer, which caused it to roll.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they say multiple people were injured, including children.

The driver of the Ford Explorer and a 17-year-old passenger were pinned for several hours before being freed. Both were flown to a Tulsa hospital with multiple injuries.

The driver of the Chevy Equinox and three passengers, including a 4-year-old girl, were pinned for an hour before being freed. The driver and two passengers were flown to a nearby hospital.

Sadly, one passenger, 47-year-old Mary Tanner, died from her injuries on Monday.

Officials say the cause of the crash was reckless driving and improper passing.