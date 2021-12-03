Woman dies in Oklahoma City after struck by 2 vehicles, police working to identify her

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are working to identify a woman who was killed after she was hit by two cars in Southeast OKC.

Officers said that at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, a woman tried to walk across Sooner Road going east, but she didn’t make it.

“She had been hit by two vehicles that were southbound,” said Lt. Tommy Joyce with OKC Police. “Probably the left side of her body, unless she turned. We’ll know more once the medical examiner does an evaluation of her.”

When officers arrived on the scene, they said her body was lying in the southbound lanes. Thankfully, she wasn’t alone. The two drivers stayed on scene to piece together her final moments with police.

“The drivers of the vehicle didn’t display any signs of impairment and had valid driver’s licenses,” said Lt. Joyce.

The officers said the drivers walked away unscathed, understandably trying to wrap their minds around what happened.

“Just shaken up a little, but they’re okay,” he said.

Right now, police are working to identify the victim so they can notify her family.

KFOR expects to learn more details from police Friday morning.