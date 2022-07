A woman died in a two-vehicle crash in Oklahoma City. Image KFOR

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman died in a vehicle crash in Oklahoma City Tuesday night.

The two-vehicle collision occurred at NW 150th Street and Traditions Lake Parkway.

A woman died in a two-vehicle crash in Oklahoma City. Image KFOR

The vehicle the woman was driving struck the rear of another vehicle.

The woman was pronounced dead at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation.